WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — You will soon get to decide how Wichita school board members are elected. The USD 259 school board voted in favor of putting the question on the November ballot.

Getting this up for a public vote was close. In a vote of 4-3, it will go to a public vote.

Some wanted to see change. Some wanted the old system to stay in play where anyone can vote for any candidate for the school board in the general election. Needless to say, Monday night’s meeting got a little heated.

“Motion carries 4-3,” said Stan Reeser, USD 259 school board president.

The motion carries. Voters can decide if they want to change to district-only voting, but it was controversial at times.

“So it is political. Gavel sounds,” said Kathy Bond, USD 259 school board member.

“So you ask a question. You answer the question, and then we’ll give the other board members a chance to speak. And again, remind the crowd to not interrupt each other,” said Reeser.

Some board members wanted to pause the idea before putting it up for a public vote in November.

“We have not given anyone, but district one an opportunity and the other districts are feeling left out quite frankly,” said Bond.

At one point, an audience member was escorted out for talking out of turn.

In the end, it passed. Some say it’s the right thing to do.

“Just give us an opportunity to just put it on the ballot. We had no hidden agenda,” said Lavonta Williams, a public vote supporter.

Some say the current system of voting disenfranchised some voters from poorer neighborhoods, and they call Monday night a step forward to let voters make the call on district-only voting.

It will now be up for you to vote in November on how board members are elected.