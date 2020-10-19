USD 259 school board meeting moved to Tuesday, Oct. 20

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The USD 259 Board of Education meeting has been moved to Tuesday night, October 20 at 6 p.m. The meeting had been previously scheduled for Monday, October 26.
Officials will be discussing the gating and learning model for the second quarter of the 2020-21 school year.
The board meeting will be shared “live” via WPS-TV on Cox Channel 20, the district’s website at www.usd259.org/wpstvonline, or by searching WPS-TV on the Livestream app for phone, Roku, and Apple TV.
