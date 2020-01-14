Breaking News
U.S. 54 east of El Dorado closed after cattle truck overturns
1  of  2
Closings and Delays
Chase County - USD 284 Waconda - USD 272

USD 259 school district approves 2020-21 school year calendar

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
USD 259 in-person enrollment begins

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Monday, Wichita Public Schools USD 259 approved its 2020-21 school year calendar.

The calendar highlights important dates for students and parents in the USD 259 school district such as the first day of school, holidays and days when school will not be in session.

Some key dates on the 2020-21 calendar include:

  • Enrollment: July 27-29
  • Orientation for new teachers: August 3-4
  • Inservice for all teachers: August 5-12
  • Orientation for sixth- and ninth-grade students: August 12
  • First day of school: August 13
  • Fall recess: November 26-27
  • Student Winter Recess: December 18 – January 4; Administrative Winter Recess December 24 – January 1
  • Spring recess: March 15-19
  • Last day of school: May 25

The calendar may change at the discretion of the Board of Education and/or district administration.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories