WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — USD 259 Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson has announced her retirement.

The district sent out the following message to district families Thursday afternoon making the formal announcement.

Good afternoon WPS parents and caregivers,

It is with great pride in all your students and our district has accomplished together that I write to let you know I will be retiring from the Wichita Public Schools at the end of this school year. I have been part of the WPS family literally my entire life, and for 31 years I have devoted my career to educating Wichita’s children. I’ve had the honor of serving as your superintendent since 2017, and the time has come that I will now be able to retire through the KPERS system, effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year. Until that time, I will continue to give 100% to our students and this amazing school district.



Our district has accomplished so much through the course of our Every Student Future Ready strategic plan – increasing graduation rates, early grades literacy growth, a remarkable transformation of our Career and Technical Education program and certifications earned by WPS students, creation of the Early College Academy, strong and impactful community and business partnerships, creation of the Superintendent’s Legacy Fund and golf tournament, and a commitment to safe school environments that focused and sustained us through the COVID crisis. I remain your superintendent and faithful leader through the end of this school year, and will continue to focus our collective efforts on a body of work that has student success at its core.



I chose to announce my intention now so that our Board of Education will have sufficient time to search for a new leader. I have informed the board of my decision, and I know they plan to hold their first public discussion about the process at their next meeting this coming Monday. Please know, you have elected leaders who are committed to the success of this district and each of your students. I’m confident they will continue to honor and support our strategic plan, and they will continue to make the best-possible decisions with the success of our students at the forefront. In addition, we have remarkable district leaders who will continue to support and inspire our staff and students to achieve greatness. BOE President Reeser will share more with you after Monday’s BOE discussion.



Please know that it has been my deepest honor to serve our community and my school district as your superintendent.



Respectfully,

Alicia Thompson

Superintendent

Dr. Thompson was named superintendent of Wichita Public Schools in 2017. She is a product of Wichita Public Schools, attending Carter Elementary School, Chisholm Trail Elementary, and Brooks Middle School, graduating from Heights High School.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from Langston University, her master’s from Newman University, and her Doctorate of Educational Leadership from Wichita State University.

Her 31-year career was spent entirely with USD 259, starting as a kindergarten teacher at Ingalls Elementary (now Spaght Science and Communications Magnet Elementary).

Thompson served as a building leader, and district-level administrator, and was Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Schools before she was named Superintendent in 2017. Dr. Thompson will retire at the end of this school year.