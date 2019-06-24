USD 259 surplus items up for sale

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The largest school district in Kansas is getting rid of items it doesn’t need anymore.

Wichita Public Schools and McCurdy Auction teamed up for the district auction.

Types of items for sale include: appliances, tool and shop equipment, office equipment and electronics, furniture and miscellaneous items. A full list can be found here.

The proceeds from the auction go to USD 259’s capital outlay fund, which helps building maintenance and improvement.

Buyers can preview the items from 9 a.m. to noon today.

The live auction is tomorrow, with registration at 8 a.m. and bidding at 9 a.m.

Both events are at the old Dillon’s building on 13th and Waco.