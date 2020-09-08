USD 259 teacher puts stuffed animals at students’ desks to avoid empty classroom during virtual learning

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One Wichita elementary teacher is adding some special friends to her classroom to avoid empty seats while teaching virtually.

For the last 17 years, Chrissie Barker has been teaching and finding new ways to connect with students.

Her most recent idea she got from a teacher in Florida; to fill the empty desks in her classroom with stuffed animals.

Mrs. Barker’s classroom with stuffed animals at each desk.

Courtesy: Chrissie Barker

“I thought, let’s show them the classroom,” said Barker. “Let’s have a desk and let’s have it set up. I just wanted the kids to know that I’m there for them and that I feel their pain, that I’m going through this, too.”

Barker said she was set to teach more than two dozen students in-person this semester, but instead, she is not teaching her White Elementary School first-graders virtually.

“It is a really hard time right now as far as not just being a teacher, but being a parent and being a student,” said Barker.

She said she will use the stuffed animals, mostly Minions and pandas, as a teaching tool and a unique way to get to know her students. Each desk also includes a name tag with every student’s name.

“It’s going to be so much harder this year to make connections because we’re not face to face, so I was trying to find a way to build those relationships being remote,” said Barker.

She said it’s a funny sight to see but will add a special something to this year’s empty classroom.

Mrs. Barker with her stuffed animal friends in her classroom.

Courtesy: Chrissie Barker

“I’ll look in, and it makes me laugh,” said Barker. “Some of the animals are looking off different directions, some are facing down and it’s just exactly like having kids in the classroom.”

Barker said she chose pandas and Minions because they are her favorite.

She was able to call every parents ahead of the first day of school to give additional information about virtual learning and help with any concerns parents were having.

Barker said she is excited to start the school year and looks forward to navigating through a unique form of education.

