WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita school board will meet Monday to consider selling five acres of land near Northwest High School to the City of Wichita for $450,000. The meeting will happen at 6 p.m. at Wichita High School North.

The City of Wichita wants to use the land to build a new Wichita Police Department West Patrol.

The current station at 661 N. Elder Street, near Central and I-235, is antiquated. It is in the same building as Wichita Fire Station #8.

Last year, the City of Wichita broke ground for a new patrol substation for the east location.