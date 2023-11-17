WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For the 17th year, Wichita Public Schools will be a drop-off site for the United Methodist Open Door Turkey Drive on Friday, Nov. 17.

It will be at the Water Walk from 7-9:30 a.m.

The district says schools have been collecting items and will drop them off with fanfare, including marching bands, cheer teams and big signs. There is also a competition between grade levels on who can collect the most.

Last year, the schools collected 400 turkeys and more than 42,000 side items.