USD 259 updates winter weather procedures for 2020-21 school year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Public Schools shared its updated Winter Weather Procedures for the 2020-21 school year on the district’s website Monday.

The information from USD 259’s website has been provided below:

The Wichita Public Schools has revised its snow/winter weather protocol for the remainder of the school year. Because of the shortened school calendar, there are no snow days available for a traditional day off. Students will have an independent learning remote day from home on days the weather conditions would affect safe travel to school buildings. Click here to view the 20-21 Winter Weather Procedures.

Highlights for the winter weather protocol include:

Notification to all staff the day prior to an anticipated weather event that students need to take their remote technology home at day’s end in the event a remote learning day is declared.

Notification to parents and staff will be made early the morning to confirm whether a full day of remote learning will take place for all. If there is no announcement, then school is in session.

In the event a winter weather learning day is declared: Elementary students will log into Teams at their school’s start time to engage in a full day of remote learning. Middle and high school students will log into Teams and follow the regular school day schedule. If the inclement weather day falls on a Wednesday, secondary schools will follow their remote Wednesday schedule.

Meals for the day will be available for families to pick up from 9am to 1pm at the Alvin Morris Administrative Center, 903 S. Edgemoor, and the School Service Center’s Food Production Center at 3850 N. Hydraulic off 37th Street.

Winter Weather and School Closings

How is the decision made to close school?

Decisions to close schools are based on a number of variables including actual and projected snowfall, icing and wind-chill factors, ability of the bus fleet to transport students, and assessment of street and road conditions, including snow/ice treatment and removal. Power and heat to buildings is also a factor that is considered.

When is the decision made to close school?

A decision to cancel school will be made no later than 5 a.m. on the morning of a school day if winter weather conditions are of such a nature that the overall safety of students would be greatly jeopardized and the operations of the school district would be significantly impaired. Based on conditions, the district may elect to make this decision the night before a school day, in which case the community will be notified as soon as the information becomes available in order to allow parents and employers the time to make appropriate plans.



Will after school activities be postponed too?

On days when school is in session but conditions deteriorate during the day, the district’s weather team will typically meet in the afternoon to discuss the status of after-school and evening activities. That information is shared through the same communication channels on which we make school closure announcements.



What if my child’s bus is late?

During times of severe weather, conditions may be of such a nature that buses may be running late. If this occurs, specific information will be posted on social media outlets and will be relayed to local news media. Conditions that impact a student’s wait time are considered whether evaluating whether to hold or cancel school on a given day.

Get bus updates in real time! Download the FirstView bus tracker app.



What if I work for the district – how will I know whether I’m supposed to come in?The Superintendent has the authority to declare a “snow day” and determine on a day by day basis which work/pay groups are required to report for work. The Superintendent’s decision will supersede any previous memos or past practice. Employees will receive specific work and reporting instructions through the Outlook internal e-mail system, through ParentLink, and through general media. Certain employees with unique emergency roles will be contacted by their direct supervisor.

Click here to see Weather-Related Policies for Employees.