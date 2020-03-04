USDA allocates $4.5 billion in disaster payments for Kansas farmers

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Farmers who battled severe weather in the last two years are now getting relief.

The USDA announced it’s allocated $4.5 billion to help Kansas farmers.

Many farmers said they’re relieved to hear the news, giving them a chance to finally get back on their feet after droughts, hail, and floods damaged a lot of their farms.

About 75 of the 105 Kansas counties are included in the disaster declaration of received a D-3 or greater from the drought monitor in 2018 and 2019.

“I know it’s hard to have both of them but it seems like we have flooding in the spring and then it doesn’t rain again until November so the same farm they have both flooding and drought at the same time,” said U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall.

Congressman Marshall says he hopes this can help farmers plant their spring crops and helps them breathe a little bit easier during the stressful farming seasons.

Farmers don’t need insurance to receive the funding, but those with it are likely to receive more and can begin applying on March 23rd at local FSA offices.

The counties that are eligible are:

Allen (2019 only), Anderson (2019 only), Atchison (2019 only), Barber (2018 and 2019), Barton (2019 only), Bourbon (2019 only), Brown (2019 only), Butler (2019 only), Chase (2019 only), Chautauqua (2019 only), Cherokee (2019 only), Clark (2019 only),Clay (2018 and 2019), Cloud (2019 only), Coffey (2019 only), Comanche (2019 only), Cowley (2019 only), Crawford (2019 only), Dickinson (2019 only),Doniphan (2019 only), Douglas (2019 only), Edwards (2019 only),Elk (2019 only), Ellsworth (2019 only), Ford (2019 only), Franklin (2019 only), Geary (2019 only), Gove (2019 only), Graham (2018 only), Gray (2019 only), Greenwood (2019 only), Harper (2019 only), Harvey (2019 only), Hodgeman (2019 only), Jefferson (2019 only), Johnson (2019 only), Kingman (2018 and 2019), Kiowa (2018 only), Labette (2019 only), Leavenworth (2019 only), Lincoln (2019 only), Linn (2019 only), Lyon (2019 only), Marion (2019 only), Marshall (2018 and 2019) McPherson (2019 only), Meade (2019 only), Miami (2019 only), Montgomery (2019 only), Morris (2019 only), Nemaha (2019 only), Neosho (2019 only), Ness (2019 only), Osage (2019 only), Osborne (2019 only), Ottawa (2019 only), Pawnee (2019 only), Phillips (2019 only), Pottawatomie (2019 only), Pratt (2018 and 2019), Rawlins (2019 only), Reno (2019 only), Rice (2018 and 2019), Riley (2018 and 2019), Rush (2019 only), Russell (2019 only), Saline (2019 only), Sherman (2018 only), Smith (2019 only), Stafford (2019 only), Sumner (2019 only), Wabaunsee (2019 only), Wallace (2019 only), Washington (2019 only), Wilson (2019 only), Woodson (2019 only), and Wyandotte (2019 only).

LATEST STORIES:



