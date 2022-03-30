WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Recently, it feels like every other item we buy in grocery stores has gone up in price, but with the March 2022 USDA’s Food Price Outlook, shoppers now have a better idea of which items are going up in price in the near future.

“The big ones are fats, oils, processed fruits and vegetables and poultry,” Jeremy Hill, Director of the Center of Economic Development and Business Research at Wichita State University, said.

Hill says energy prices and supply chain issues will affect grocery stores through the calendar year.

“It’s been a challenging couple of years, but we are finding that most of our suppliers have been able to work around it to some degree,” Lynette Frisbie with Green Acres Market said. “Nobody’s happy about it, including us or the suppliers; be assured that your grocery store is trying to help you as much as they can.”

The next time you create your grocery list, experts recommend balancing how much you spend dining out versus buying in-store, making healthier choices when you shop, and buying from local vendors.

“They are not as impacted by the trucking issues and some of the supply chain issues that are going on globally,” Frisbie said.

While there are also considerable savings from using coupons in many supermarkets, Hill recommends budget-conscious shoppers rethink couponing.

“You’re going to see a really good deals on a few items, but they mark up the other items to pay for that. You got to make sure that you buy a certain amount of goods at one store and another store, and you’re willing to switch,” Hill said.

Experts say another useful feature when it comes to grocery shopping is downloading credible apps on your phone that can help you compare the price of items between stores and even price match.