USDA picks Missouri office building as its Kansas City site

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it has signed a lease for permanent office space at an office building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, for two of its research agencies.

Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said in a news release Thursday that signing the lease is an important next step for the agencies’ efficiency, effectiveness and service to customers.

The USDA announced plans in June to move roughly 550 employees of the Economic Research Service and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture by the end of September to the Kansas City area.

The announcement of the new office space comes amid charges from a federal employees union that the move has left them critically understaffed, saying it will take years to hire replacements for the highly specialized positions.

SENATOR JERRY MORAN STATEMENT:

“I’ve long advocated that USDA’s ERS and NIFA relocate to the Kansas City metropolitan area, knowing that regardless of what side of the border these facilities would land, it would be a positive development for the regional economy and so many institutions across Kansas and Missouri. I applaud the many entities across Kansas City who have worked to bring these agencies closer to the producers they serve. In addition, I’m committed to working with my colleagues in a bipartisan, bicameral way to secure the resources necessary for USDA to complete this move and to welcome their employees to Kansas City.”

