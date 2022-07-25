WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Kansas towns and counties are getting money to help with some immediate needs and some long-term projects. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing more than $2.2 million in seven communities.

The grants and loans are going toward these eight projects:

Allen County — $33,000 grant to assist Thrive Allen County, Inc. with a feasibility study to create an incubator/accelerator space for Allen County. The space would increase economic development by creating an inviting, supportive space for entrepreneurs in the area.

Allen County – $30,000 grant to evaluate the wastewater collection system and treatment facility in La Harpe. An engineer will evaluate the current system and propose a plan for repairing and modernizing the water system. Once completed, the city will have the information needed to develop a final wastewater system project.

Barton County – $24,000 grant to be used toward an engineer to evaluate the current wastewater system for the City of Susank. A preliminary engineering report will outline any appropriate corrective actions needed.

Bourbon County — $202,000 grant to assist The Healthy Bourbon County Action Team, in conjunction with partners Pittsburg State University Small Business Development Center and Kansas Works, expand services to small businesses. Assistance provided will include access to local employment opportunities, increased access to business education, workforce development, and job training opportunities. It is anticipated that 100 full-time jobs will be created.

Marshall and Washington counties – A $55,000 loan and a $35,000 grant will help purchase four transportation vehicles for individuals with developmental disabilities in Marshall and Washington counties. The three transport vehicles and one maintenance truck will replace older vehicles with high mileage and high maintenance costs.

Montgomery County – A $577,000 loan and a $291,000 grant will provide additional funding for renovating the water and sewer system in the City of Caney. Funds previously obligated for this project include $600,000 from the Kansas Department of Commerce and loans and grants totaling $4,765,800 from USDA Rural Development Water and Waste Disposal.

Reno County – $30,200 grant to help purchase a fully equipped patrol vehicle to enhance the work of the City of South Hutchinson’s Police Department.

Sumner County – A $479,000 loan and a $512,000 grant will supplement previous funding for improvements to the water supply system of the City of Caldwell. Funds already assigned to this project include a prior award from Rural Development’s Water and Waste Disposal Loan in the amount of $1,558,000 and Kansas Department of Commerce-Community Development Block Grant in the amount of $600,000.

“Investment in public infrastructure and facilities is essential for economic development in Kansas communities,” Christy Davis, Kansas director for rural development, said. “USDA Rural Development is proud to assist in projects that serve rural residents and businesses.

If you want to find out about investment resources for your area, contact a USDA Rural Development office.