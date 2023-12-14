WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The first holiday shipping deadline for the United States Postal Service is Saturday. USPS ground advantage and first-class mail deadlines are Dec. 16, the priority mail deadline is Dec. 20, and the priority mail express is Dec. 21.

Madison Vanderpool got her gift in the mail, sending her friends in Wisconsin a package.

“I think it’s so special just because I haven’t gotten to see them for a long time since they’re pretty far away from here, but it just is special to feel present with them and be able to celebrate the season and give them a little surprise,” Vanderpool said.

USPS processed over 11.7 billion packages and pieces of mail in 2022 during the holiday season. it took 2.5 days on average to deliver.

Karla Schilling is sending her parents a gift in North Carolina.

“They know that I’m thinking about them, and in between times that I send them gifts, if I see something and think about them, I’ll get it for them, and I know they’re gonna be excited about it,” Schilling said. “It’s really exciting getting stuff from somewhere else.”

Schilling used to deliver for FedEx and Amazon and says she worked from dark until dark, delivering hundreds of packages each day.

“Just know that, you know, things come up,” Schilling said. “And I mean, we’re trying really hard to get it there on time. People are going to be out there on Christmas morning too. I do know that, so just know that just appreciate it. Just realize they’re people, and they have families and everything. They’re working really, really hard, and so that smile can take them a long way.”

This year, USPS is using 348 new package sorting machines, which will make processing quicker and more reliable. They are also increasing capacity to over 70 million, which is up 10 million from last year.