Utility’s green energy plan fuels debate in Kansas, Missouri

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ largest electric company expects to make its first big investments in solar energy over the next three years and is looking to produce no net carbon emissions as of 2045.

Both goals are set by a long-term plan outlined by Evergy for regulators in Kansas and Missouri. Environmentalist don’t think Evergy is moving quickly enough on clean energy initiatives.

Conversely, other critics worry that the plan could make electricity more expensive and less reliable.

Utilities across the U.S. and investors increasingly see green initiatives as good for companies’ bottom lines.

Evergy has about 1 million customers in Kansas and another 600,000 in Missouri.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories