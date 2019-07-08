UTV accident kills young boy

SYRACUSE, Kan. (KSNW) – Syracuse is mourning the loss of a 7-year-old boy that passed away in a UTV accident on River Road.

“Very, very sad for the family and all that is involved,” said Syracuse resident Eva Brit.

A tragedy for the community of Syracuse in Hamilton County.

“We will never understand why, but our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” she said.​

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 7-year-old Kanon Bowles was on a rural road west of Syracuse when the Polaris Ranger flipped multiple times.

He was thrown from the vehicle and died at the hospital.

Officials say they do tend to see these kind of tragedies this time of year.

“Approximately, we have had three of them in the beginning of summertime,” said Trooper Micahel Racy of Kansas Highway Patrol.​

Trooper Racy said in recent weeks, they’ve responded to two fatal accidents in Southwest Kansas that were caused by individuals not wearing seatbelts in UTV accidents.

Now, the community is simply hoping they won’t have to deal with another tragedy like this again and said their prayers are with the family.

“I hope they feel loved and supported at this time from all of us,” Brit said.

