VA Chaplain Service to hold ceremony honoring Father Emil Kapaun, welcome home veterans

In this photo provided by Col. Raymond A. Skeehan, Father Emil Kapaun celebrates Mass using the hood of his jeep as an altar, as his assistant, Patrick J. Schuler, kneels in prayer in Korea on Oct. 7, 1950, less than a month before Kapaun was taken prisoner. Kapaun died in a prisoner of war camp on May 23, 1951, his body wracked by pneumonia and dysentery. (Courtesy AP and Catholic Diocese of Wichita)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Robert J. Dole Veteran Affairs Medical Center Chaplain Service will be holding a ceremony to honor Father Emil Kapaun on Thursday, Sept. 30, at First Presbyterian Church, 525 N. Broadway. The service will begin at 10 a.m.

The service will also include a welcome home for all veterans who have deployed during times of war. The event is open to the public.

The VA says the theme of the service is Home-Faith-Service and that it will welcome home not only Kapaun but all veterans who have deployed during times of war. It will also celebrate the faith that was the source for Kapaun’s life and service and provide an opportunity for participants to see how they can extend Kapaun’s service in their own spheres of influence.

You can also watch the broadcast of the service live on First Presbyterian Church’s website.