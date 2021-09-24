VA chaplains hosting service to honor Father Kapaun and veterans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Chaplain Service of the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center will offer a welcome home service on Thursday, Sept. 30, to honor Father Emil Kapaun. The service will begin at 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Wichita, 525 N. Broadway.

Kapaun served as a chaplain in the U.S. Army during both World War II and the Korean War. He died in a prisoner of war camp in Korea and was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty. His remains were recently identified as part of a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency project and returned to Kansas.

The theme for the service is Home-Faith-Service. The Chaplain Service says it will welcome home not only Kapaun, but all veterans who have deployed during times of war. The service will also celebrate the faith that was the source for Kapaun’s life and service, as well as provide an opportunity for participants to see how they can extend Kapaun’s service in their own spheres of influence.

“The primary purpose of this service is to allow the welcome home that will be offered to Chaplain Kapaun to ripple out to include all veterans who have returned from war,” said Chaplain David Fulton, staff chaplain at Dole VA. “But it also seeks to move the participants into acting on behalf of their community and the nation.”

As seats are already full for Kapaun’s funeral and internment on September 29, the VA’s service provides another opportunity for veterans and the community to remember and honor him.

For more information, contact the Dole VA Chaplain Service at 316-685-2221, ext. 53430.