VA hosts Mental Health Summit Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center is looking to lower suicide rates among veterans by hosting the 2018 Mental Health Summit.

Sedgwick County released 2017's suicide numbers this week, which showed 23-percent of the 96 suicide deaths were veterans.

Today's event is open to the public, not just veterans.

It will feature organizations and resources that focus on suicide prevention.

"Timothy Lawson will be the guest speaker, speaking about how he survived and how he helps veterans and families," said Dean Rhein, with Veteran Suicide Awareness 22 Buddy Check. "We will also have a survivors panel that afternoon, as well as other veteran organizations there."

Rhein said it's important that people with mental health isues, and family members, know there are resources available and the community supports them.

"Whether it's veterans suicide or suicide in general, we need to be there for one another," said Rhein. "We need to allow them to open up and not criticize them for opening up."

The Mental Health Summit is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center.

More information can be found on Eventbrite.