VA Mission Act unveiled in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Leaders at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center unveiled what the new VA Mission Act will mean for veterans on Friday.

“So it’s a great opportunity for us to connect with our veterans to say there are services here that you previously may not have been aware of that you are eligible for,” said Rick Ament, Director of the Dole VA. “So it’s a tremendous opportunity for the veteran as well as for the VA.”

Ament explains the VA Mission act, passed by lawmakers, replaces the Choices program.

Under VA Mission, veterans can see different providers that are on approved lists with the VA health system.

It also means a veteran may be able to see someone in community care, outside a VA medical facility.

“It has gotten the VA into the act of care coordination,” said Ament. “Now that we are in the seat of care coordination we can truly act with the veteran to manage their care. Before we didn’t have any access to that.”

To get community care outside a VA medical facility you still need to be enrolled in the VA system. And veterans will have to talk to a VA doctor who will be a primary care provider.

Nurse Manager DeShaun McCray says this will allow for veterans to get care for things like dermatology and other services that may not be immediately available at the VA.

“We now have eligibility based on drive time standards and wait time standards,” said McCray.

Ament says this could be a “win-win” for the VA and veterans because it opens up care, but it could also open up the VA to veterans who have never given their local VA a try.

The VA Mission Act begins next week, and veterans are asked to call their local VA for more information. Veterans are also getting information in the mail about how to enroll.