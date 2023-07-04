WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita fire crews battled a fire overnight at the site of a previous fire back in April. It happened in the 1200 block of S. Broadway around 3:30 a.m.

When the Wichita Fire Department arrived, crews found heavy fire in the building. Crews battled the fire from the outside due to a collapse.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire within half an hour. Searches will be delayed due to the instability of the structure.

“We know this is an occupied building, has been frequented by homeless individuals, and we expect we can find individuals,” said Capt. Casey Hauschild, Wichita Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Broadway was blocked for some time as crews battled the blaze.

Evergy and the Wichita Police Department assisted at the scene.