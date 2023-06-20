WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department battled a vacant house fire Tuesday just south of downtown Wichita.

The department said crews were called around 3:40 a.m. to the 400 block of E. Orme.

Firefighters found the boarded-up home involved in flames, and crews initiated an aggressive interior attack and search. The house had been known to have been inhabited by squatters, the department said.

No injuries were reported in the fire. The Metropolitan Area Building and Construction Department will evaluate the home due to the damage.