WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With more airline delays happening this busy summer travel season, vacation insurance is a popular idea.

“Would I travel without it? Well, we got the insurance,” said Christie Mabe, Kingman. “We just did it. We knew the mess that was going on, and we just did it.”

Mabe said she didn’t have to use the travel insurance for the delay, even though she had a delay getting home this weekend from Tennessee.

“And the pilot said Atlanta is taking no planes at this time,” said Mabe as she was trying to leave Tennessee to get her connecting flight from Atlanta to Wichita. “So we’re going to be stuck here for a while.”

Mabe made it home and didn’t have to stay anywhere overnight on the trip home.

“I thought oh, great. This is all I need was to get stuck,” said Mabe. “I was scared of getting stuck in the Atlanta airport all night long.”

While Mabe didn’t use the vacation insurance, AAA of Kansas says travel insurance is more popular this summer with travel uncertainty, and more people are booking insurance along with planes and hotels.

“I think a lot of the news about the vast increase in flight cancelations and delays that we’ve been seeing has really pushed people to think about travel insurance even more,” said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. “Especially if they’re taking a longer trip.”

Steward points to statistics that show 2.2% of all U.S. flights have experienced a cancelation since June. Another number, according to FlightAware, shows 22% have been delayed since June.

“Travel, especially a big international trip, is a big investment,” said Steward. “And we strongly recommend protecting that investment.”

Steward says insurance can save you thousands of dollars if there is a big cancelation on an overseas trip.

He also says to check with your travel agent or your own insurance agent to see what’s covered and what’s not covered with travel insurance. He also says most insurance plans can be less than 10% of the cost of your trip.

“Travel insurance policies are generally going to be in the 4-8% range of your total trip costs,” added Steward. “And it can really save you a lot of money in terms of canceled hotels or making different flight arrangements at the last minute.”

Some say they will continue to fly and continue to get the insurance just in case.

“Yeah, do it. Just do it,” said Mabe. “And know there’s a chance you are going to get canceled or delayed.”

Steward recommends reading the fine print very carefully on insurance so you know what’s covered and what is not in the case of delays or cancelations.