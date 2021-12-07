Vaccine mandate for federal contractors is on hold for now

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A federal district court has granted a motion that temporarily blocks the Biden administration from enforcing a vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

This debate has been going on for weeks causing a stir among some people who are affected, particularly aviation workers in Wichita.

Some Textron and Spirit employees have protested against the mandate. Cronell Beard, a representative for the Machinists Union said he is extremely happy with this news.

“I’m super happy with those that are vaccinated. you know, I’m one of them now. so it’s just about you know, pitting this against you feed your family. I think it’s just a bad deal,” said Beard.

Tou Thanasok has been a Spirit employee for about 14 years. He agrees, saying having a choice in the matter is key.

I mean it’s your choice you know what I mean. I rather go with that. choose if you want it or don’t want it. It’s better off that way. So if its mandatory I don’t think I like that at all,” said Thanasok.

Beard said the vaccine mandate forced some of his workers to retire early because they were against getting the shot. He added that he knows the battle isn’t over but hopes to keep all those who want to work working.