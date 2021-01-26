Sedgwick County: About 5,000 vaccine doses expected to ship soon

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) –Efforts continue in Sedgwick county to get older people vaccinated.

Health officials said Tuesday was a slow day for vaccine distribution. After a busy weekend the department assessing how they will best vaccinate efficiently for our older population.

They have made a few changes and now they say they are ready to get back in motion.

“Hopefully after this week we will start getting Pfizer vaccines on a weekly basis,” said Adrienne Byrne the Sedgwick county health director.

This week the Sedgwick County Health Department said it expects to receive about 5,000 doses of the vaccine.

“We want a lot more because our residents want to be vaccinated and we want them to be vaccinated,” said Byrne.

“We are ordering everything that is allocated to us and here in recent weeks we are getting everything that we ordered but there is no way on the planet that that is enough vaccine,” said Dr. Lee Norman the secretary for the Kansas Health Department.

Dr. Lee Norman said each week Kansas is receiving about 45,000 vaccines, then Sedgwick county receives doses based off of population.

“I think we are going to see a steady supply of the vaccine at this point from the feds we are gonna because of the fact that we are getting 6 doses out of a 5 dose vile from Pfizer the numbers will appear a little bit greater,” said Dr. Norman.

Once the county has more vaccines they will schedule more people 83 and older.

“We know from emails and phone calls that there are still 83 and up that haven’t have an opurtunity to be vaccinated and as we open up more appointments and those slots don’t get filled then we will likely expand that to 80,” said Byrne.

Now those 83 and older are only being vaccinated curbside to make sure everyone has the chance to be vaccinated. The health department has already been able to schedule extra appointments because they have been able to get 6 dozes out of Pfizer vials.