VACCINES: Phase 2 expected to begin soon

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Sedgwick county is preparing to begin phase two of vaccinations.

The Sedgwick deputy county director said he expects the county to get some of the phase two vaccines by Friday and if that is the case a limited amount of people can begin vaccinations.

“Counties can move ahead once they once they have gone through in this case phase one and if they have vaccine ready to get they have the autonomy to go into phase two,” said Dr. Lee Norman the secretary for KDHE.

“We are planning in anticipation that the governor will announce phase two,” said Tim Kaufman the Sedgwick deputy county manager.

Sedgwick county deputy manager Tim Kaufman said with another shipment of vaccines expected to arrive by Friday, phase two is almost here.

Phase two includes those 65 years and older but Kaufman said when the vaccines come only those 90 years old and older and those left over from phase 1 can schedule an appointment.

“We are just going to walk from over 90 all the way down until we get to 65 plus, that’s our recommendation from Dr. Minns and it all depends on vaccine availability,” said Kaufman.

Kaufman said while phase two is larger it’s hard to plan for more vaccine options when the county doesn’t know how man vaccines are coming.

“It’s just dribbling into the community slowly so we have had to modify our approach quite a bit,” said Kaufman.

Kaufman said he expects phase two to take at least 6-8 weeks with about 111,000 people potentially needing to be vaccinated. Since this phase is an older population, to schedule time people will be able to call or go online.