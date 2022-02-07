WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As Valentine’s Day approaches, florists continue to face flower shortages.

One local florist says that many flower shops will run out of inventory by Feb. 14 because wholesale suppliers are not getting the shipments they need, whether it’s the shipment entirely or what they ordered.

Laurie Goolsby, the owner and head designer at Laurie Anne’s House of Flowers, says getting flowers in has been very difficult since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I remember one day going to the wholesale and sending pictures to my husband, and there was no flowers, said Goolsby. “I called friends in Dallas that owned shops; they were having the same issues.”

Goolsby then decided to scale down her shop, only taking orders from personal clients and hospice centers. In the past, Goolsby would receive 200 to 300 Valentine’s orders. Now that she has scaled her business down, she only sends out 30 to 50 arrangements.

As the struggles continue, Goolsby warns those wishing to purchase flowers for Valentine’s Day not to wait. Florists are already preparing arrangements for Feb. 14, and by then, they will probably be out of flowers.

“I’ll probably be out [of flowers] by Thursday or Friday,” said Goolsby, “There’s no place to go now and replenish. The wholesalers have still not caught up to our needs.”

Goolsby stressed that if you choose to order with an online company, it may promise flowers that the local florist does not have in stock.

“If you want to order, you need to order fast. You need to deal with your florists personally,” said Goolsby. “Get on it as soon as possible.”