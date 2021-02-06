Valentine’s Day rush helps local businesses during pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and many local businesses are feeling the holiday rush. Owners telling KSN Andrea Herrera the increase in sales will help them tremendously.



Both Monica’s Bundt cakes and Drizzled Sweets and Treats say people are ordering ahead for their valentine’s day. And thanks to that their sales are up significantly.

They usually start their pre-orders two weeks before valentine’s day, but this year, they started a month in advance because of the high demand. Erica Hernandez at Monica’s Bundt cakes has 80 orders to deliver on Valentine’s Day. While Viviana Macedo at Drizzle Sweets and Treats has around 60. An increase of 20%.

“We probably do a good four to five hours a day and we don’t work on Mondays, so we only have one day off,” said Viviana Macedo, co-owner at Drizzled Sweets and Treats.



“We come in and we have to prepare all the bouquets that we have since it’s hundreds that

we have to have ready. Starting right when we open at 11 a.m.,” said Erica Hernandez, owner of Monica’s Bundt Cake.

Both owners say they hope this trend will continue throughout the rest of the year especially after a disappointing 2020 due to the pandemic.