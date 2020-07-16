Valley Center cancels 2020 Fall Festival

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

2019 Valley Center Fall Fesitval, image courtesy of Valley Center Chamber of Commerce Facebook page

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – The Valley Center Chamber of Commerce announced via its Facebook page Thursday it’s canceling the 2020 Fall Festival Event due to concerns stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Valley Center Fall Festival started in 1961, and has been hosting both local and statewide visitors for the past 60 years. The festival consists of Saturday Morning Parade, food court, street vendors, and the Sundown Street Dance.

To view the full letter from the Valley Center Chamber of Commerce, click on the link below.

Valley Center-Chamber-of-Commerce-on- 2020 Fall Festival cancellationDownload

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories