Valley Center cancels 2020 Fall Festival

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – The Valley Center Chamber of Commerce announced via its Facebook page Thursday it’s canceling the 2020 Fall Festival Event due to concerns stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Valley Center Fall Festival started in 1961, and has been hosting both local and statewide visitors for the past 60 years. The festival consists of Saturday Morning Parade, food court, street vendors, and the Sundown Street Dance.

To view the full letter from the Valley Center Chamber of Commerce, click on the link below.

