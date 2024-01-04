VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — The Valley Center Department of Public Safety says they have recently received questions regarding reports of people finding loose lug nuts on vehicles.

“Although we have not had any substantiated reports of this, we wanted to make people aware to check their vehicles for any sign of vandalism,” said the Valley Center Department of Public Safety. “If any is found, please call us to report it.”

According to the department, loose lug nuts can result in further damage to a vehicle and cause a crash, resulting in serious injuries or even death.

The Valley Center Department of Public Safety says someone who does this kind of vandalism can face serious fines and even jail time.