Valley Center man arrested, accused of raping 72-year-old woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested a 31-year-old Valley Center man on suspicion of rape.

Jeremy Brown (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

Police said in a news release that Jeremy Scott Brown was booked on two counts of rape.

Police said at 4:20 a.m. Saturday, they went to a home on South St. Paul Street in Wichita and contacted a 72-year-old woman. It was learned that the woman and two others were at a local bar where they met Scott. Then, they left the bar and met at the home on St. Paul. The woman reported that the suspect sexually assaulted her.

The case is still being investigated and will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.