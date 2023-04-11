VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Valley Center has been sentenced to over 30 years for crimes that happened between 2017-2019.

According to the Sedgwick County Office of the District Attorney, 40-year-old Steven Walters has been sentenced to 30 years and five months with lifetime post-release and lifetime registration as a sex offender.

Walters pleaded guilty to two counts of kidnapping, aggravated battery, and aggravated indecent solicitation of a child on Feb. 21, 2023.

Court documents state a woman known to Walters called 911 to report the crime in 2019. Walters ran off, and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office conducted a manhunt for Walters. He was found in a cornfield and taken into custody.