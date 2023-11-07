VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — The Valley Center Police Department will be enforcing the speed limit, proper use of crosswalks and seatbelt safety near elementary schools on Wednesday during Operation Impact.

According to the VCPD, Operation Impact is an informal group of area law enforcement agencies that meet bi-monthly to discuss traffic safety issues and coordinate enforcement endeavors on various corridors in the region.

The VCPD says through these special traffic enforcement efforts, they are working to reduce deaths and injuries from traffic crashes.

“These deaths and injuries often are attributed to speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving and failure to wear seatbelts and child restraints,” said the VCPD.

The VCPD says they want to remind drivers to watch for the flashing school zone lights. If there are no lights present, be aware of the times the school zone is in effect.

Speeding fines are double in school zones, according to the VCPD.