VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — The Valley Center Police Department has identified the woman who died in a car crash Wednesday evening as Christene Traina.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, they received a call around 7:15 p.m. for the report of a crash near the intersection of North Meridian Avenue and East Main Street.

Upon arrival, EMS located a 51-year-old woman, now identified as Traina, not breathing.

Valley Center Public Safety Director Lloyd Newman says witnesses state that the woman was headed northbound on Meridian when she crossed the center line for an unknown reason and struck a southbound van.

The woman was administered Narcan and taken to a hospital in “extremely critical condition.” Newman says she has since died.

Her official cause of death is pending an autopsy and toxicology report.