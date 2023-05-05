VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — The Valley Center School District has named a new Superintendent.

Greg Lehr (Courtesy: Valley Center School District)

Greg Lehr will take over the position on July 1. Lehr comes to Valley Center from Sedgwick Schools, where he has been Superintendent since July of last year, overseeing a $13.8 million bond project and creating a strategic plan.

It is not his first time at Valley Center schools. Lehr was an assistant principal for Valley Center Middle School and principal of the intermediate school for a combined 12 years. Prior to that, he was a coach and teacher at Garden City and Newton Public Schools.

Lehr will take over for Dr. Cory Gibson, who has been named Superintendent of DeSoto Public Schools in Johnson County.