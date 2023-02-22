WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The W. Frank Barton School of Business at Wichita State University has awarded Isabella (Bella) Kilman, a senior from Valley Center High School, the 2023 Clay Barton Scholarship. The $50,000 scholarship is one of the largest business scholarships in Kansas.

According to WSU, Kilman, who plans to major in marketing, was named the 2023 Barton Scholar after competing against numerous other high school seniors in a series of speeches, group exercises and other activities.

Along with securing a perfect 4.0 GPA, WSU says Kilman is involved in cheer, DECA, Principal’s Advisory Council and Site Council at Valley Center. She will begin taking classes at WSU in Fall 2023.