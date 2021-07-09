Valley Center teens plan Saturday fundraiser to help Wichita Children’s Home

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – A day of giving, a lifelong impact — this is the motto behind one Valley Center fundraiser coming up this weekend.

Valley Center teens, Bella Kilman and Kennady Hess decided to take a project from a business club and turn it into something much more. They decided to plan Care 4 Kids Extravaganza to benefit the Wichita Children’s Home.

“Because they give back to everyone around the Wichita area and they really do help a lot of children,” Hess said.

Kilman has a certain soft spot for the non-profit’s mission.

“As a kid, I was in and out of the foster care system a few times,” she said. “I do understand what it feels like to be super unmotivated and have no one in your corner supporting you, especially when it’s not your parents.”

The Care 4 Kids Extravaganza is set for Saturday, July 10 at the Lions Park, located at 316 S Abilene Avenue in Valley Center. The event starts at 5 o’clock in the evening and will be filled with food trucks, games, a screening of Moana, and other fun activities.

“We’re really hoping that we can get a lot of people to come out and raise a lot of money for the Children’s Home,” Hess said. “We know that that can be really beneficial and change a lot of kids’ lives.”

Each year the Wichita Children’s Home helps more than 15-hundred youth.

“We serve children that have been abused, neglected, abandoned, exploited — we’re also out there serving homeless youth,” said Tayler Miles, Wichita Children’s Home, Communications and Events Manager.

Miles said events like this are invaluable for the non-profit. Helping to raise more than funds.

“These events are great because they do raise awareness that there are children out on the streets that are homeless, ” Miles said. “There are children that are coming through these doors every day, sometimes every day of the week at any time of the day, sometimes on holidays,” she said.”

To learn more about the Wichita Children’s Home, click here.