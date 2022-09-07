VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Valley Center is doing something no other Kansas town has done yet. It is getting a community of 3D-printed homes. The City gave final approval to the plan on Tuesday.

The community will be called Sunflower Valley. CC3D, the development company, said the name is to honor Kansas and the City of Valley Center for being the first in the state and leading the way in the nation.

“3D-printed homes can revolutionize the housing/construction industry by providing high-quality, cost-effective and sustainable housing options in less time than traditional builds,” Eric Ross, CC3D CEO, said in a news release. “We are looking forward to starting the process this fall and anticipate we will have homes available next year.”

Ross spoke to KSN News earlier this year about the process. He said 3D printing is about 10 to 15% cheaper and can be finished two to four weeks faster than traditional homes.

Courtesy: CrainCo3D

Courtesy: CrainCo3D

Courtesy: CrainCo3D

Courtesy: CrainCo3D

Courtesy: CrainCo3D

“The City of Valley Center is thrilled to provide innovative solutions like this for our community,” Valley Center Mayor Lou Cicirello said. “We would like to thank CC3D, the Casado-McKay group, and the engineering firm SEH on this impressive timeline that has been achieved with the Sunflower Valley project. We encourage everyone from around the state to come visit us once construction begins.”

CC3D will use designs from local architects and finish work from local contractors for the project. Bidding for projects is expected to start in the next month.

KSN News has reached out to the City of Valley Center to get more information, such as the location.

For more information on CC3D and 3D-printed homes, go to crainco3d.com.