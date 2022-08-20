WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Board of County Canvassers was scheduled to conduct the canvass for the “Value Them Both” amendment on Saturday at 8 a.m., but that has been postponed, according to Sedgwick County officials.

Sedgwick County election officials now say the eecount canvass will be Sunday, Aug. 21 at 4 p.m. The canvass will be held in the Early Vote Room of the Election Office on the first floor of the Historic Courthouse, 510 N. Main.

Commissioner David Dennis, also the canvass chair, says they didn’t have what they needed to proceed.

Dennis says he reached out to the Secretary of State Scott Schwab, who was told there is still counting going on at the Sedgwick County Election Office.

Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo informed commissioners this weekend of an issue that needs to be resolved before the group can proceed. Commissioner David Dennis tells KSN the hope is to get more information this weekend so they could canvass and then send official results to the state for verification.

Sedgwick County began a partial hand recount, along with eight other counties this week, after two anti-abortion advocates provided credit cards to pay for the nearly $120,000 cost to pay for the recount, according to the secretary of state’s office.

A larger than expected turnout of voters on Aug. 2 rejected a ballot measure that would have removed protections for abortion rights from the Kansas Constitution and given the Legislature the right to further restrict abortion or ban it. It failed by 18 percentage points or 165,000 votes statewide.