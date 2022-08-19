WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Board of County Canvassers will conduct the Recount Canvass for the “Value Them Both” amendment on Saturday at 8 a.m.

Sedgwick County began a partial hand recount, along with eight other counties this week, after two anti-abortion advocates provided credit cards to pay for the nearly $120,000 cost to pay for the recount, according to the secretary of state’s office.

County officials say they have finished the recount and are compiling the information in preparation for the vote canvass tomorrow. It should not take more than 15 minutes.

A larger than expected turnout of voters on Aug. 2 rejected a ballot measure that would have removed protections for abortion rights from the Kansas Constitution and given the Legislature the right to further restrict abortion or ban it. It failed by 18 percentage points or 165,000 votes statewide.

The canvass will be held in the Early Vote Room of the Election Office on the first floor of the Historic Courthouse, 510 N. Main. St.