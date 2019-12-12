Vandalism affects The Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thursday was an important day for many Catholics. The Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe honors the Virgin Mary.

However, one Wichita parish is frustrated with the recent vandalism their Virgin Mary statue received.

It’s been a couple of days since the picture of the vandalized Virgin Mary statue got the attention of social media. Since then, leaders of Our Lady of Perpetual Help have taken her out of the location and are waiting for her return.

“I don’t know who would want to do that to our beautiful lady, that hurts Jesus’ heart because he loves his mother very much,” said one parish member.

For now, the statue is being worked on by a local artist who volunteered to restore her.

Peter Salmerón, a member of the church, says they are expecting her to return within the next couple of weeks.

