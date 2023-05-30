WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Before you take the kids to one of Wichita’s 12 splash pads, you may want to check here first. Vandals and mechanical issues have closed half of them.

The City of Wichita says these six splash pads are closed for repairs.

Harrison Splash Pad needs unspecified repairs.

Lincoln Splash Pad has mechanical issues.

Old Town Splash Pad has mechanical issues.

Linwood Splash Pad was damaged by vandalism.

Riverside Splash Pad was vandalized.

Planeview Splash Pad has a mechanical issue.

The City said the vandalism damage at Linwood requires replacing copper in restrooms and the splash pad pump house.

It also said parts have been ordered for repairs at the Lincoln and Old Town splash pads.

The Wichita Parks and Recreation Department says its aquatics team works diligently to keep splash pads running.

If it has to close a facility due to weather, mechanical issues, or vandalism, it will post the information on its aquatics website.

If a pool or splash pad is closed due to chemical imbalances, that information will be posted at the facility.

Click here to see the list of City of Wichita splash pads.

Click here for the six City swimming pools.