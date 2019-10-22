Vapes and cartridges accepted during National Drug Take Back Day

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Saturday the Wichita Police Department and other area departments statewide collaborated to get rid of unwanted and unused drugs prescription drugs for National Drug Take Back Day .

According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study showed a majority of those drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

2019 is the first year vaping devices and cartridges were accepted at drop off locations throughout Kansas.

The sites that participated in the Drug Enforcement Administration-sponsored event also will accepted prescription drug tablets, capsules and patches. Sites operational hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

During the most recent National Drug Take Back Day in April, 4,969 law enforcement agencies participated at 6,258 sites. They collected more than 468 tons of unused drugs.

In Sedgwick County, you can dispose of unwanted drugs at:

Cheney fire station, 525 N. Main in Cheney

Walgreens, 440 N. Andover Road

Dillons, 9450 E. Harry

Haysville Police Department, 200 W. Grand in Haysville

Bel Aire Police Department, 7651 E. Central Park Ave. in Bel Aire

Household Hazardous Waste facility, 801 W. Stillwell in Wichita

Goddard City Hall, 118 N. Main in Goddard

Oaklawn Activity Center, 4900 S. Clifton in Wichita

Sedgwick County Zoo, 5500 W. Zoo Blvd. in Wichita

Derby Police Department, 229 N. Baltimore in Derby

Maize Police Department, 10100 W. Grady in Maize

\To find a site near you visit https://takebackday.dea.gov/ and use the collection site locator.

