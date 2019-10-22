Vapes and cartridges to be accepted during National Drug Take Back Day

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Vapes and cartridges will be accepted at drop off locations throughout Kansas during National Drug Take Back Day Saturday, Oct. 26.

“The public is welcome to dispose safely of vaping devices and liquids to get these products off our streets and out of the hands of children,” McAllister said.

As usual, the sites participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration-sponsored event also will accept prescription drug tablets, capsules and patches. Sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study showed a majority of those drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

During the most recent National Drug Take Back Day in April, 4,969 law enforcement agencies participated at 6,258 sites. They collected more than 468 tons of unused drugs. To find a site near you visit https://takebackday.dea.gov/ and use the collection site locator.

