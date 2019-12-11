Vaping in Kansas schools could cost school districts money

The Kansas Board of Education is clearing the air and recommending schools to toss the tobacco.

“We will do everything we can to set the standard from a state level and that will trickle down into our local communities so that everyone knows how serious we are about the detriments of vaping,” says Vaping Task Force member Ali Seeling.

The Board of Education is advising schools to crack down on tobacco and e-cigarettes for anyone on campus, from students to faculty to visitors.

“We have been focused on that for years but we have never seen numbers like this before,” says Seeling.

The state is now considering how best to punish smokers on campus. They are also hoping to change the age from 18 to 21 to purchase tobacco related products. Though the health risks of vaping are relatively new, the policy to stop the smoke is not.

It’s no a smoke-screen, education officials say polluting the policy could cost the school its accreditation and funding for the entire district.

USD 259 says they have a policy in place that bans both vape pens and tobacco products.