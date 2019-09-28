VC in DC: Hornets marching band picked to perform in Washington for Memorial Day

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – The Valley Center High School marching band was nominated by Senator Pat Roberts and selected by the American Veterans Center to perform in the National Memorial Day Parade in 2020.

It’s an opportunity the band does not take lightly.

“Once we found out we had been nominated for this, we decided that if we were gonna do it, we were gonna do it 110%,” co-band director Amanda Jolly said.

Jolly’s co-band director, Jan Verboom, says it’s not entirely clear how Sen. Roberts selected the school, but he likes to think it’s because of the kids’ reputation.

“I personally am looking forward to marching down the avenue, just showing Hornet pride. Even if it’s not in Kansas, if it’s in the capital of DC that’s gonna be awesome,” senior Joshua Dessemberger said.

The 130 member VCHS marching band will perform May 25, 2020.

