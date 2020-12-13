VCHS drama department adapts to pandemic with socially distant show

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – In a week the Valley Center High School Drama Department will be producing a holiday show like never before. They are taking their play from the stage to your screen.

“It was just such a different experience than we normally do because you’re not doing it in front of a live audience. So, you don’t have that energy that you are getting. So, you have to really find it within yourself to do it for just a camera,” said sophomore Shaylie White.

VCHS Drama Department is hosting ‘It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Show.’

Due to the pandemic cast members spent rehearsals by themselves. Switching out the big stage for a room alone with a camera as their only audience.

“Now we are rehearsing on Zoom and there’s a lag, sometimes the internet goes out, sometimes people get muted for no reason,” said Megan Upton-Tyner, VCHS Theater Instructor.

The department getting creative with sound effects and casting. Seven people playing more than 40 characters.

“I played 9 different characters in this play. Many of them which were male which was really difficult,” White said.

Although this year is unusual cast members say they are thankful to perform.

“Once COVID hit it was strange thinking we may not have anything at all. So this came as a huge relief,” Skyler Leland said.

“I was a bit nervous but I was also really excited because it was going to be a whole new form of acting,” said Isabel House.

The cast are hoping the show will give viewers an important reminder.

“With all the things that have happened we need to remember that we have wonderful lives. We still matter and we can still make impacts in the world even when it doesn’t feel like it and the world is just hectic,” said Owen White.

The show will be streaming next weekend, Dec. 17-18.

You can get tickets by clicking here.

A portion of the ticket proceeds will go to V.C. Cares for Kids.

