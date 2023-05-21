WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Sunday, dozens headed to the Sedgwick County Extension Office for the third annual ICT Veg Fest.

Shoppers could find vegan and gluten-free eats, handmade soaps, adoptable pets, decor, and much more.

The owner of CM Goodies said she saw a need for more vegan and gluten-free items in the ICT and started to create events to allow vendors to share their products.

That is how ICT Veg Fest grew into what it is today.

“This is an opportunity for them to come and see all of these wonderful vendors who, whether they have their own brick and mortar or they are doing pop-ups, or they are a small little baked goods from their house, it gives them a chance to see that there are options in the city of Wichita,” ICT Veg Fest Host and Creator Nicole Mullen said.

The event grew so much in its third year the fest moved to Sedgwick County Extension Office to allow for more than 40 vendors.

The event also brings together small businesses and shoppers who share a common goal of living a planet-conscious lifestyle and who are ready to learn and take new steps to positively impact the world.