Vehicle accident in west Wichita kills 1, leaves 2 injured

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police and Emergency services are responding to a two vehicle collision that injured two people and left one dead.

The collision took place around noon, Sunday near 34th street west on Ridge Road.

Police dispatch say officers are blocking off parts of the intersection, speaking to eyewitnesses to get a clearer picture of what happened, and clearing the roadway of debris from the accident.

It is unknown how long the intersection will be closed to thru traffic.

