Vehicle and motorcycle accident at Douglas and Hillside.

WICHITA Kan. (KSNW) – A vehicle and motorcycle collision has been reported near the College Hill are with, at least, one serious injury.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Douglas avenue and Chautauqua street.

Police and first responders say that one person has been seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

Douglas is shutdown in all directions while crews investigate and clean up the scene.

KSN will bring you more information on this accident as it develops.